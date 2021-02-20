Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegion fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.4% and 5.3%, respectively. The company is well poised to benefit from strength in the electronic products business, along with product development and a large customer base in the long term. The company’s several cost-control measures, along with pricing and productivity actions, are likely to boost margins. Its shareholder-friendly policies are expected to work in its favor. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Low demand environment, on account of the pandemic, and weakness across non-residential markets are concerns. Also, owing to international exposure, the company’s overseas business is exposed to forex woes. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $131.96.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.