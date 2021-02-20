ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.70-4.00 for the period. ALLETE also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.