AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.88.

NYSE:AB opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

