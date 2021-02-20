Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. 1,901,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

