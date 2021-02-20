Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. 1,901,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,223. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

