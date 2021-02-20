Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Down 7.7%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.46. 60,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 927,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

