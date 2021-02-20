Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.60. Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 822,582 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$708.22 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship project is the Mpama North Tin Project. The company has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270km2 in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

