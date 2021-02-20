Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,239.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,204.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

