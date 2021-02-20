Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

ALTO opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

