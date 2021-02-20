Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €165.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) (ETR:AAD) has been assigned a €165.00 ($194.12) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of AAD opened at €119.60 ($140.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $683.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34. Amadeus FiRe AG has a 12 month low of €68.80 ($80.94) and a 12 month high of €159.60 ($187.76). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €110.53.

Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

