Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $244,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,239.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,204.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.