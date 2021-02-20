Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,239.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3,204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

