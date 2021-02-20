Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.65-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.77.

NYSE:AEE opened at $72.33 on Friday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.14.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

