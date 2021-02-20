American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.08. American CuMo Mining shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 170,300 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.23.

About American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for American CuMo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CuMo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.