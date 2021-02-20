America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Position Reduced by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.10% of America’s Car-Mart worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

CRMT traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.26. 28,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,640. The company has a market cap of $896.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $142.25.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

