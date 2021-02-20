Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.18

Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.18 and traded as high as $22.64. Ames National shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 20,642 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ames National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Ames National alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $205.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ames National by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ames National by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ames National by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ames National during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.