Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) vs. Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Critical Survey

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amkor Technology and Power Integrations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 1.42 $120.89 million $0.56 42.27 Power Integrations $420.67 million 13.59 $193.47 million $0.89 106.96

Power Integrations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amkor Technology. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Power Integrations pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amkor Technology has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Power Integrations has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Amkor Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 6.39% 14.81% 6.29% Power Integrations 44.72% 8.34% 7.46%

Risk & Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amkor Technology and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25 Power Integrations 0 2 4 0 2.67

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential downside of 35.57%. Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $86.80, indicating a potential downside of 8.81%. Given Power Integrations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Amkor Technology on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

