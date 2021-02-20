Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amundi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amundi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Amundi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. Amundi has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $83.40.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.