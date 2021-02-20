Analysts Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to post sales of $760,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $1.07 million. Gevo posted sales of $6.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $5.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $10.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEVO. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of GEVO traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. 23,770,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,325,246. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Gevo by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

