Analysts Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.20 Million

Brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post $187.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.86 million and the lowest is $183.75 million. GoPro reported sales of $119.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 6,923,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. GoPro has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GoPro by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,984 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 161,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GoPro by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.