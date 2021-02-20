Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.