Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

