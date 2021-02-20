Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on PAR Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE PAR opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 106,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PAR Technology by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

