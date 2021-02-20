Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $8,193,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in PAR Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $87.33.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.