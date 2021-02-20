Analysts Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $365.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report sales of $365.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $385.30 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $301.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 300,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,908. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.93. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.