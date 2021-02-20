Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Announce $2.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings of $2.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70. United Rentals reported earnings of $3.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $18.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $20.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $23.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

United Rentals stock traded up $15.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.01. The company had a trading volume of 691,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,270. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $293.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

