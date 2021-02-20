Analysts Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Celsius posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $60.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 868.98 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

