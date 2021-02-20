Analysts Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce sales of $19.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $20.03 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $79.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.57 billion to $80.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.16 billion to $85.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in FedEx by 378.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $306,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.64. 1,558,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,841. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

