Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post sales of $713.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $665.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $776.00 million. First Solar posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

FSLR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.96. 2,451,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,620. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.