Analysts Expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

OUT stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.