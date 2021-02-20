Analysts Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.35). Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

