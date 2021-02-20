Analysts Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post sales of $2.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $77.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.13 million to $77.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.50 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $294.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

VIR traded up $6.85 on Monday, reaching $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 969,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,358. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $141.01.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $63,858.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,631.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock worth $3,113,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

