Analysts Issue Forecasts for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $416,760. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

