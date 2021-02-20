Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Stantec from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.00.

Stantec stock opened at C$48.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.91. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$31.00 and a 52-week high of C$50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.39.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

