Analysts Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Price Target at $33.67

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

CCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CCC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,000. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

