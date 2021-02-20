Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) PT at $41.56

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.