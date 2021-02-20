Analysts Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price at $30.28

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 594.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 760,119 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $20,054,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FOX by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 678,349 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

