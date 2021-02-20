Analysts Set Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT at $18.20

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $74,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $774,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $118,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $195,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

