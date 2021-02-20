Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target at $65.27

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

