Analyzing Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Manning & Napier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Manning & Napier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Manning & Napier and Federated Hermes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning & Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated Hermes 0 4 1 0 2.20

Federated Hermes has a consensus price target of $28.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.90%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Manning & Napier.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manning & Napier and Federated Hermes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier $136.00 million 0.85 $1.43 million $0.17 41.00 Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.07 $272.34 million $2.69 10.26

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manning & Napier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Manning & Napier has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manning & Napier and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier 3.60% 11.30% 6.79% Federated Hermes 21.72% 28.99% 16.18%

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Manning & Napier on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

