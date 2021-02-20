Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Invests $12.74 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 178,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after buying an additional 520,309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after buying an additional 495,516 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,792,000 after buying an additional 130,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

