Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Corteva by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Corteva by 9,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

CTVA opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.