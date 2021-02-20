Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,151 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 239,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 56,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.