Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,850 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celsius worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Celsius by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Celsius by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 868.98 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

