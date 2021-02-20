Anders Gustafsson Sells 15,865 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $490.94 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $494.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.22.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

