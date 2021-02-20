Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.66

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 135.66 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 152.99 ($2.00). Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.93), with a volume of 192,751 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.66. The stock has a market cap of £169.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) Company Profile (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.