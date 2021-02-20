Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.73 and a 200-day moving average of $297.23.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.