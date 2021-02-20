Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,957,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 104.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 95,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 70.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 63,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 392,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 1,125 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $55,991.25. Insiders sold 53,518 shares of company stock worth $2,889,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $49.59 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

