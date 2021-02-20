Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

