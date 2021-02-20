Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at UBS Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.92.

AMAT stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

