Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Barclays

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.92.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $119.46 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

